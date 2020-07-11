In the spring of 2016, I wrote a letter to the editor pointing out how evangelicals were being hoodwinked by Donald Trump. At that point, Trump had not won the nomination.



I received calls and emails from some of my evangelical Christian friends thanking me for submitting the letter. That all changed after Trump was nominated.



White evangelicals became a part of his immovable base that catapulted him to the White House. Some offered excuses for voting for Trump, saying things like "I voted for Mike Pence." After the election there were plenty of "Praise Gods" and pictures of Jesus standing behind Trump circulating on Facebook.



Four years later, most white evangelicals are still a solid part of the Trump base, but polls are showing that support slipping. It will continue to slip if Trump is evaluated by the old evangelical standard of what would Jesus do.



Jesus said to turn your cheek when we are attacked. Has Trump ever done that? Jesus said to walk two miles when asked to walk one. The country is begging Trump to walk just one mile when it comes to dealing with COVID-19. Jesus says the first will be last and the last will be first. Trump embraces an opposite philosophy, where winning is everything to him. Jesus implored the people to let the little children come to him. Trump locks little children up. Jesus healed. Trump divides and does nothing to heal the nation.



Has four years made a difference in how white evangelical Christians view Donald Trump? I am hopeful that some now see Trump for who he is.



Robert "Butch" Rogers



Wooster