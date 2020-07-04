The following toast was delivered by "D." Wendel at an Independence Day celebration of Columbus’ German-Americans in 1844. This was and remains, a wonderful expression of the immigrant experience.
It was first reported in the July 12 edition of the Westbote, a Columbus German language newspaper (1843-1918). This is my translation; see Dispatch.com for the German version. Have a glorious Fourth of July!
"Was wir lieben fern und nah
Jetzt an des Sciotos Strande,
In dem neuen Vaterlande
Dir dies Glas, Amerika
Unser neues Vaterland
Dem mit Schmerz wir neu geboren
Dem wir Treue zugeschworen
Ihm geweiht sei Herz und Hand.
Freiheit, Gleichheit-----höchste Güter
Sei’n wir ihnen wackere Hüter;
Flucht sei jedem Sklavenjoch!
Was wir lieben fern und nah
Seid umschlungen Millionen
Die das grosse Rund bewohnen
Bruder alle fern und nah.
Der nach manches Kampfes Mühen
Unser Herzen heißes glühen
Freund und Feinden uns verheißt
Dieses Glas dem grossen Geist!"
D. Wendel
"This we treasure far and near
Now on the Scioto’s strand
In our chosen fatherland
To you, this glass America
For our newfound fatherland
To whom with pain we’re newly born
To whom our loyalty we’ve sworn
We consecrate both heart and hand.
Free and equal -- greatest treasures
Be we e’er your true protectors.
Cursed be every slaver’s yoke!
This we treasure far and near
That the millions of this place
Join in brotherhood’s embrace
As one, on this our common sphere.
Who, after striving to this end
With hearts aglow, both foe and friend
In one accord now pledge this glass
To hold this nation’s spirit fast!"
Steven Maurer, Bexley