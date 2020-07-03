



Starting today, this is a big holiday weekend; perhaps the biggest of the summer. Think about it. More times than we care to admit, holidays fall in mid-week, allowing for a two day celebration at the most, rather than a weekend of three or four. And what can you plan for one or two days. But this weekend offers a treat. Tomorrow, July 4, will be the 245th birthday of this great nation.

Does that make you feel old? It shouldn't. After all, in world history there were countries a lot older; some of which are still plodding on. For example, England, Russia, France and Switzerland. And many of them, such as Germany, Italy and Poland were functioning were under various other forms of government, but still they retained their identity.

The United States is different. We, the people, are the government. The candidates for whom we vote are simply our servants. If the don't perform in office according to the way we want them to, they will be relieved of their jobs by a majority vote of the people. That makes us, you and me, the bosses and makes them the workers.

We are a republic under a democratic form of government. It may not be perfect but it's the best humanity has been able to create ever since creation. Oh, sure. We have problems. But so does every other nation. Looking back at the history of our country, it won't take long to spot them. We've had them since western Pennsylvania's Whiskey Rebellion right after George Washington was sworn in to serve a second term.

Seems a whole lot of the good citizens refused to pay a tax on their favorite beverage and decided to make a scene. Washington, himself, led troops across the Appalachian Mountains and ended it swiftly without a shot being fired.

There was the Civil War, originally fought with the intentions of reuniting the nation after South Carolina seceded, but instead, halfway through, that policy changed to include freeing the slaves. And child labor laws enacted to protect future leaders from injury while working long hours as a child.

Labor unions elevated the working man and woman to a decent living wage and made sure they stayed there as inflation crossed from one end of this country to the other And how can we ever forget about the great depression when so many hungry souls worked just for a hot bowl of soup and a slice of bread. But like all the other roadblocks thrown upon us over the years, we overcame that too.

That also goes for this COVID-19 disease that's sweeping the nation. If we all do what we're told, we'll win. And anyone who knows me, knows how bothered I am about the country's police indiscretion with firing weapons. It's a problem that's been going on far too long and, for the good of this nation, it must end. It's frustrating. I have no reasonable solution and so far I haven't heard of any elsewhere.

Taking guns away from police officers won't work. The bad guys have access to them and the police need theirs to protect not only themselves, but also you and me. But they must be trained better than they now are and police brutality must end.

Nevertheless, with all that's been going wrong lately, there's still so much that goes right; so much that's good; and so much for which we can look toward the future.

Tomorrow, after you sing "Happy Birthday, America," take a moment to reflect on what all we have. Smile. Greet someone you've never seen before. Strike up a friendly conversation and offer them an ice cold tea or lemonade. Then plant on your memory bank the expression on their faces as they accept. It's such a small gesture, but like a long trip, it all starts with a single step.

Comments may be emailed to: Frankweaverjr@aol.com