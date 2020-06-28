Dear Mr. President Donald J. Trump, your rally in Tulsa was splendid. You hit all the main points that should have been brought up by the main stream media but never have. You had no reason to take that job except you love this country and could not stand by and see it destroyed by the communist left.



I wish you would have never signed the order for the stimulus payment. It was a liberal ploy to the people thinking the government was giving them something, but we all know the government doesn’t have any funds except what it takes in taxes.



You have done a great job in office. No other president has ever done close to what you have in less than four years.



When you first announced you were running and told what you planned to do, I was on board with you. No other candidate said what they would do. What they said and what they would do were totally different.



I wore my "Make America Great Again" hat the whole time and got nothing but high-fives and positive comments from anyone who acknowledged the hat in public. I wear my "Keep America Great" hat with the same results.



I know what you have gone through during your first term. As you know, all great men have had to put up with the devil's work. I am talking about Jesus Christ and Abraham Lincoln.You belong with them on a mountain side.



Please do not give into the establishment. George Bush, Laura Bush, Colin Powell, Mitt Romney and John Bolton are people I have found out are no better than the liberal Democrats. Shame on them.



We can look back in history and see the Joe McCarthy hearings in the 1950s and see what he was warning us about. Nikita Khrushchev stated in the early ‘60s the communists would take over this country from within. Have they not done so with our now communist media and left-wing Democrats?



Thanks for standing up for the people of this country. Take care of your great family, which I hope can carry on your views.



John P. Baney



Ashland