If you’d like to know where Dr. Amy Acton’s resignation as director of the Ohio Department of Health leaves Ohioans at this moment, I have a movie recommendation: “Jaws.”

A brief summary: Officials uncover a deadly threat to the citizens of a small vacation town and shut down the beach to prevent further tragedy. But other town officials submit to public outcries for reopening, hoping that the economy will boom again.

But everyone knows that the engine of that economy — the beach, the ocean — contains the danger that will kill anyone hopeful enough to close their eyes and jump in.

Turns out, the threat can’t be wished away, and once the beaches are reopened, the carnage resumes.

Acton’s advice was critical to the stay-home policy that saved an untold number of lives. She articulated the need for the policy so well that, now, the “Responsible Restart Ohio” policy that replaced it cannot answer the simple question: Will this plan save as many lives as the last one? Apparently, that concern is no longer primary.

If we run to the waters and close our eyes and hope, the good old days will come back. Right?

Clint White, Columbus