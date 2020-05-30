Mike Burkholder was one of the finest professional educators I’ve ever known.



It was a special blessing to be able to bring him into the Orrville City School System as a teacher and athletic coach; but more importantly, as an adult model. His God-given abilities to inspire and shape the attitudes of students was apparent from the beginning and continued throughout his career in each of his capacities. His presence strengthened our junior and senior high school science departments to the enviable level of expertise it enjoys yet today.



Coach Burkholder exemplified the basic belief that coaching is teaching, that the affective learning domain is as important as subject matter and skills. His athletes learned much more than the physical skills of a sport in terms of behavior and determination. This was evident in his ability to attract large numbers of students to the sports he coached and the teams he led to state championships.



It was a privilege to serve with him as a fellow administrator through the Tri-County Educational Service Center while he was at Orrville and Northwestern high schools. His formative years as a student-athlete, teacher and coach prepared him well for his administrative positions. I considered him to be one of the very best high school principals in the area.



While Mike’s outstanding contributions were primarily in the area of secondary education, he was a valuable resource person for undergraduate students. He was a valuable resource person for my College of Wooster Issues in Education course as a site-based option for special projects. He also facilitated student-teaching opportunities for scores of COW and area universities.



May God comfort you during this loss of one who was loved by so many.



Rich Thomas



Orrville



Former superintendent, Orrville City Schools