It’s sad as I see this country losing its freedoms because I feel we the people are not getting all the truth concerning COVID-19.



The truth can’t be hidden because there is just too much talk that is not being heard or told — a boiling point is coming.



Too many families are saying heart attacks, cancer and flu deaths are counted as COVID-19. If this is true, what other problems are there that we are not being told?



This should be investigated because the numbers of the premise is bogus from the start. It is true that if you really do have the virus, it is bad but the numbers are not nearly as high.



I feel the media is nearly all negative; you rarely hear positive.



There are many more that overcome it. Have you heard of people getting sick with headaches or nauseous because of wearing a mask? I have, many times.



Think of the toxic air you are breathing in that your immune system is trying to expel (common sense). There should be a study on the long-term effects, similar to breathing cigarette smoke.



People have the freedom to wear a mask. That’s OK, but don’t force me to make myself sick. I can do that myself.



We are not Germany, yet. We have to live and work with each other. We are Americans, we have to get back to work or there simply will not be a country to get back to work to.



Please do not submit to the fear. Fear is not of God. Read all of Psalms 91.



Roy Burns



Mount Eaton