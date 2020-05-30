There is an old saying that there are three kinds of lies: lies, damn lies and statistics.



The recent article about COVID 19 deaths in Wayne County contained the third kind, statistics. If statistics are going to be used to inform people, then show us the complete statistics. How many of those deaths were elderly, both in nursing homes and in the general population? How many of those deaths were people with underlying illness, such as COPD, asthma or pneumonia? How many of those deaths were younger, healthy people?



According to the CDC, the morbidity rate for those not at risk is a mere .24%. One quarter of one percent.



While every death is tragic, one wonders that if people were aware of ALL the facts underling these statistics, how would that affect the mood and response of the general population?



By not informing the public about the facts of this virus, articles such as this serve only one purpose: heighten the fear and anxiety level of the people so they will be more obedient to the dictates of our ever more controlling government.



David J. Wagner



Wooster