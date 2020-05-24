As if coronavirus were not already Public Enemy No. 1, now it has taken Annie Glenn from us.



The centenarian who was born in Columbus and grew up in New Concord didn’t need her full 100 years of life well-lived to enter the orbit of our collective consciousness. It took just a moment of meeting her, those who knew her say, to be left with a lasting favorable impression.



The widow of former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn was as well known and beloved as the man she grew up with and to whom she was married for 73 years at the time of his 2016 passing at age 95.



Democrats and Republicans alike mourn her passing, as well as those for whom she was a role model of overcoming disabilities.



"Annie Glenn was certainly our most beloved Ohioan," said Gov. Mike DeWine. The Republican governor served with her Democratic husband in the U.S. Senate. DeWine added, "She represented all that is good about our country."



Sen. Sherrod Brown, who moved into Sen. Glenn’s former office and named the main meeting room for his predecessor’s wife, said, "Annie Glenn has made Ohio proud all her life — as an advocate, a philanthropist, a mother and partner and as a friend."



Annie — she was always just "Annie" — had been living in a St. Paul, Minnesota-area nursing home to be close to family members. She died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19 and will be buried next to her beloved John at Arlington National Cemetery.



Brought together as toddlers by parents who socialized in their small Muskingum County hometown, the Glenns were inseparable from junior high school on.



While her husband became famous as the first American to orbit Earth in 1962, Annie remained more private, fighting a severe stutter that had brought her shame and hurt feelings since childhood.



But with talent, determination, engaging personality and undeniable partnership with her husband, Annie became celebrated in her own right. In 1973, she finally found a treatment that helped her speak in public, even to the point that she delivered campaign speeches when her husband mounted a brief run for president in 1984.



She was recognized by the American Speech and Hearing Association in 1983 with its first national award for inspiring people to overcome communicative disorders, and in 1987 the National Association for Hearing and Speech Action created the Annie Glenn Award for achieving distinction despite a communicative disorder.



She had been an adjunct professor of speech-language pathology in the Ohio State University Department of Speech and Hearing Science and is remembered there annually with the Annie Glenn Leadership Award for innovative and inspirational work in that field.



In tribute to their well-recognized partnership and service to the university, OSU renamed part of 17th Avenue through campus in 2015 as "Annie & John Glenn Avenue." Trevor Brown, dean of OSU’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs, remembered her as "kind at heart, determined in spirit and generous to everyone she met."



It is never easy to say goodbye to treasured role models, but Annie continues to give back even in death. At a time when the coronavirus creates uncertainty and keeps tension high, the way she lived her life reminds us that we can overcome our challenges. Thank you, Annie Glenn.



— The Columbus Dispatch