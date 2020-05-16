If you refuse to wear a face covering because it infringes on your so-called freedom, you are reckless. If you refuse to practice social distancing, again because of your so-called rights, you are selfish. If you think you are "more American" than any other American, you are wrong.

If you think you deserve special privileges because you are a white Christian, you are mistaken. If you think you deserve special privileges because you are a minority, you are misguided. If you think it is OK to arm yourself and try to intimidate someone at a private residence because you disagree with that person, you are a coward.

Finally, if you think the COVID-19 pandemic is a plot to damage the current administration, you are ill-informed.

David Leggitt, Worthington