The Wooster radio station mentioned about the coronavirus and how it's affecting people. They wanted people, to write in. If, anybody's interested, I’m writing about how it affects me.



I’m scared, but not for me. I"m scared for my family and scared for young people, especially for children.



I hear of many cases of people who have it and people who have died. I often think, what's the ages of all these people? Are they young? Are they old?



I think about all the people who have to be at different places. People who don't have much of a choice. I think about working people — how there’s a lot of people working, to help others and to protect.



I have to go out to places, and it scares me that maybe I’m carrying the virus to others, especially to the young and children.



A lot of people can't even get a mask. I couldn’t even buy a thermometer.



I am thankful and grateful to all the people helping others to survive. People are brave and are heroes. And, I’m thankful for ones without a choice — ones who have to survive the best that they can. Thank you.



I’m going on 69. I have always been a person on the outside looking in. That’s how I have learned a lot of things and seen a lot of things.



Heck, it’s not only the virus that's scary. This whole world has got a lot of scary things.



A lot of people have helped me and my family. And, I’ve been truly blessed. And, grateful.



We are all blessed to have a lot of good, brave people trying to help others. Maybe not to some, but to me, these people are heroes.



Connie Mears



Wooster