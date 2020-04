Happy Easter or He Has Risen was not even listed on the front page. This is the most important day for Christians in our lives. The lack of judgment in not reporting this was in very bad taste.



God is working his construction in us every day, week and minute of our lives. For some sad and pathetic reason, your headline was construction in the area.



You missed the mark by far for us Christians. He is risen!



Jackie Spangler



Orrville