The economic fallout of COVID-19 is huge. Millions of low-wage workers have been laid off, making it virtually impossible to pay the rent or mortgage. This can quickly lead to eviction and homelessness.



I am grateful Congress has passed emergency legislation to help people experiencing housing instability and homelessness. However, the crisis is far from over and more action is needed. In the next coronavirus response bill, Congress must pass a national moratorium on evictions and foreclosures and provide substantial resources for emergency rental assistance.



We must also look ahead. Creating a refundable "renters' tax credit" to help low-income renters cover rising housing costs will give people the financial security to know that when the next crisis comes, we will be ready.



I urge our members of Congress to promptly pass measures to help struggling workers and families secure stable housing to get them through this crisis and beyond.



Gina Bates



Apple Creek