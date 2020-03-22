



It was not the way it was planned.

But in hindsight, it happened just the way it was supposed to. It happened in Jim France fashion.

The longtime Manchester High School head football coach wanted to announce his retirement first to his players. After all, they’re his guys.

So, a pizza party was planned for the school cafeteria early last Friday afternoon in which he could tell them the news so they didn’t have to read about it or hear about it from someone else. They were going to get it straight from the coach’s mouth, in the manner he chose. He thought they deserved that, and he was right.

But fate – in the name of the coronavirus – intervened, not just canceling school that day but locking it down to all activities, even a retirement get-together for Ohio’s all-time winningest high school football coach.

France was told he could hold his party in the school parking lot, but not in the school.

Nope, he was not gonna do that. Come on.

And nope, he was also not going to stand behind some podium in a big room and announce his retirement during a press conference and then field questions from the media. Yeah, like that ever had a chance to happen. He hated going through all that when he broke the state record for career victories several years ago. He could do nothing about all the attention then, but he sure as heck could do something about it now, and he was.

So, then, he announced it early last Saturday afternoon to a party of one – me, after I questioned him about his plans to come back or not next season – in the basement activities room of Sawyerwood United Methodist in Springfield Township. I was there – and honored -- to serve as guest speaker for the group.

It was the perfect place, the perfect setting and the perfect time. France was “all dressed up” in a blue Kent State basketball sweatshirt, a gift from his former Springfield High School basketball teammate and one-time Golden Flashes star Doug Six, and a pair of blue jeans.

France grew up three doors down from the church, which he has attended since he was two weeks old. It opened in 1923, almost 20 years exactly before he was born. The long-shuttered Sawyerwood Elementary School, which France attended, sets between the church and his boyhood home.

Sitting along a wall in a brown metal folding chair with his men’s church club members, who were talking amongst themselves and seemed to be totally unaware of the big news being shared just a few feet away, well within earshot, France very quietly and without any emotion explained why he was calling it quits.

It was just time, he said. The reasons are laid out in another Suburbanite story online and in the print edition.

In one sense, no, it wasn’t time – not at all – for him to retire.

On the contrary. The guy can still coach. His assistants, many of whom have been with him for years, can also still coach. They proved it last season with the way they took a team that, with a 3-3 record, was fading fast, and turned it into one that won six in a row, including over three straight heavyweights in Orrville, Northwest and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, to finish 9-4 and make it all the way to the Region 17 championship game of the Division V state playoffs. It earned France the Coach of the Year award in the state in Division V.

So, then, a man who just did all that – “It was the greatest comeback in a season by any of my teams,” he says -- has never had a losing record in 48 seasons at Manchester and has a career record of 401-129-4 (.755) in 49 years overall, certainly deserves to keep coaching. Are you kidding me?

Then there’s the fact that with coaching roots that trace back into the late 1960s, France is a tiny window into the past of not high school football, but high school sports overall. Though probably no one wanted to talk about it, it was common knowledge that when he finally retired, that window would, so sadly, close forever.

For that reason, and because I had heard from others and I felt as well that this was going to be his last season, I made sure to attend France’s last four games – a 27-7 win over arch-rival CVCA at home to end the regular season, a 44-0 opening-round playoff victory over Rootstown in what turned out to be his final game at Manchester, a 21-14 playoff triumph over Sugarcreek Garaway at Louisville in what will now go down as his final win, and a 32-7 loss to eventual state champion Kirtland at Bedford in the region championship game. Being a history buff, a football guy and someone who has known France since he arrived at Manchester in 1971, I selfishly wanted to commit to memory every last second of these final few steps of a nearly half-century-long trek.

But in another way, yes, it’s time. It’s definitely time for France to retire -- because of him, and what’s best for him going forward.

Nancy, his wife of 55 years and someone he had known for 70 years while they grew up together in Springfield Township, passed away just a week and a half before the start of last regular season following a lingering illness. It really knocked the wind out of his sails – anyone would have been thrown backward by such a loss – and while he maintained even last Saturday that it was not a factor in his decision to retire, I will always remain convinced that it was.

He went ahead and coached the season because it was too late to step back for a week or two to get his bearings, let alone to step away for good to mourn his loss, and because he had a lot of great kids, including two with whom he had gotten very close in Hunter Foster and Ethan Wright.

Foster lost his father a couple years ago and France and the team helped him get through that, and Wright, already at the University of Cincinnati to begin his college career after having been the greatest player in Manchester history, was the favorite of his wife.

“She and Ethan were very close,” France reiterated last Saturday.

So, he couldn’t leave them hanging. He had to get those two players – and the rest of the Manchester seniors – through their final season.

But now that he has done that, it is, as mentioned, time for France to think of himself. He is 76 years old – he’ll turn 77 shortly after the start of next season -- and, though otherwise very healthy, he has problems standing for long periods of time, such as for 2½ to three hours on a Friday night, and for two-hour practices four times a week.

I watched him closely as the clock wound down against Kirtland, and he just looked tired and worn out, and in some discomfort.

Plus, following the passage of a bond issue by district voters last year, the Manchester school system will undergo a massive transformation over the next several years, including with a new high school being built, the present high school being converted to an elementary school, and a new football/soccer/track stadium, with an artificial surface, being constructed where the present soccer/track stadium now stands.

France coaching at a shiny, new stadium with fake grass, instead of the old stadium, named for him, that, with real grass and all the mud that goes with it during rainy autumns, along with a cinder – sort of, anyway -- parking lot, all of which has served Manchester football teams since 1957?

No, I just can’t picture that. It doesn’t seem right.

As such, let the new coach, whomever he is, guide the Panthers into a new era.

And let Jim France, the coach of the last era of almost 50 years and the man who will stay one more year as high school principal, go off and, as he says, “play with my grandkids” and do anything else he wants.

He’s certainly earned it.