When I heard that students would be allowed to pray again in school it made me feel good. Being a former school bus driver I've witnessed both sides of the fence. I noticed going inside private Christian schools was way more quiet and orderly than public schools.



Being raised Catholic and attending Catholic grade and high school I had Catechism (religion) classes daily. I just wasn't taught how to learn and say a prayer, it was so much more. Take the 10 Commandments for instance. Yes, there are 10 commandments, but they all can be broken down into categories that are covered under each one. Let’s just take, "Thou shalt not kill." Right away we can be proud to say, I haven't killed anyone. But, then the break down of that commandment also encompasses beating someone up, bullying, even hurting one's feelings.



I remember back in fifth grade I was taking a test and I didn't know the answer to a (most) question(s). I saw that the teacher was reading a book so I decided to look on the girl’s paper across from me. I went into the pondering, thinking position. I looked up at the ceiling and started to turn toward her desk when my eyes focused on the Jesus crucifixion cross on the wall. I stopped right there. The teacher might not have been watching, but Jesus was. I didn't cheat, but I probably didn't pass the test either. Cheating is a sin, too. It can be found under the commandment, "Thou shalt not steal," when you break that one down into categories.



I don't have the space to go on with the other eight, but I hope I get the message to you that religion class teaches students so much



more like, humbleness, obedience, respect and honesty, to mention a few.



I don't know how far back we can come with God in the schools and they probably won't hang a crucifix in the hallways but, just maybe, knowing God is watching, like I knew, will stop someone from doing wrong. Random killings, students attacking teachers and staff sexually coming on to students is out of hand. Lord help us all. Amen.



— Dave Mikla is an Ashland resident. He can be reached at mikla51@zoominternet.net.