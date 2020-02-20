I was sitting looking at the calendar the other day and noticed we are in another leap year. We have these every four years to help straighten out our 365-day calendar. It seems someone screwed up when making it. Some people blame Pope Gregory XIII, some blame Julius Cesar.



Upon inspection it was found that we are a quarter of a day overboard every year. So, to correct this flaw a day was added in February, every fourth year, to realign our calendar with the solar system.



I did some research on my own and came up with a couple of possible causes to this dilemma. Theologians use the book of Joshua to explain it. If you read the passage in the Bible it explains that Joshua was in battle against enemy armies and he was winning but needed a longer day and asked God to stop the sun. God did so and Joshua was victorious.



Another explanation might be when Superman was flying (as he does) out west to meet up with his girlfriend Lois Lane. She was driving a convertible car in the barren west lands when an earthquake cracked open the road and she fell into a sinkhole. She was covered with dirt and died! Superman saw this and was angry! He flew up into space and started flying around the earth counter clockwise to the Earth’s rotation. His friction stopped the Earth and it then began spinning backwards with him. This caused time to reverse on earth thus sending Lois back up from her crash and being alive again! My hero!



So here are two known instances where time has been messed with.



People born on Feb. 29 are said to be "bad luck" babies. but what the heck, they can pick before and after days to celebrate their birthdays.



I enjoy the leap year "extra day" because it extends my period of inactivity from my seasonal work.



There is one flaw that I can see though with this "extra day." Let’s say, Dave is 99 years old and his birthday is Jan. 1. His goal is to reach his 100th. birthday. He dies on Dec. 20. He misses his goal by 12 days. People will look at his grave stone and say, Oh man, this guy just missed being 100! If you add up the leap year "extra days" he's lived through, that's an additional 25 days! He's reached his goal but will never be credited for being a 100. Just something to think about, right? Go figure.



— Dave Mikla is an Ashland resident. He can be reached at mikla51@zoominternet.net.