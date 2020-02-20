My wife and I regularly attend the theater. We have been to Broadway, regularly go to Playhouse Square, and have attended local productions in different cities including middle school, high school and community theater drama and musical productions. We have experienced a lot of good (and not so good) stage productions.



This past weekend, we attended AU's production of "Mamma Mia!" I thought it would be something she would enjoy on Valentine’s Day and I got that right. The production was great, the performers were energetic and engaged in their roles. We both went away thoroughly pleased with the experience and the performance.



I would recommend that anyone who is looking for something to do this weekend to attend this production at AU. If you enjoy a good musical or are just looking for something to do on a Friday or Saturday night, attend the Ashland High School show one night and the AU production the other, you will not be disappointed.



My congratulations and thanks to the cast and crew of "Mamma Mia!" Your long hours of hard work in getting prepared and your enjoyment in performing shined through. Well done.



Brian Dill



Polk