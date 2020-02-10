The Democrats are clearly jealous of President Donald Trump’s success, but they still don’t get to claim credit for his newly signed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally allowed a bipartisan vote to approve the new trade deal in late December, she did so only after keeping the measure on hold for nearly a year. This preposterous setback wasn’t an accident, either.

The USMCA gives the president yet another major policy victory ahead of the November election, reminding voters he is a masterful deal-maker and diplomat and providing a further boost to an already strong and growing economy.

Pelosi’s obstructionism revealed a callous disregard for the Midwest, where millions of workers have been harmed for decades by the outdated and broken North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Despite enthusiastic support for the USMCA among lawmakers from both parties, Pelosi allowed NAFTA to keep sucking prosperity from the Midwest while she played partisan games and pursued a politically motivated impeachment crusade.

The U.S. International Trade Commission projects the deal will create a whopping 176,000 new jobs while adding $68.2 billion to the U.S. economy. Specifically, the ITC anticipates exports to Canada will increase by 5.9% once the USMCA takes effect, while exports to Mexico will grow by 6.7%.

Together, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, North Dakota and South Dakota exported about $158.7 billion of goods and services to Mexico and Canada in 2018. With the coming boost from the USMCA, these 12 states should be able to increase their exports to our two closest neighbors by billions of dollars per year.

When Pelosi finally did stop standing in the way of those gains, she did so only because she was facing backlash for her partisan impeachment stunt and was looking for a way to prove that Democrats were capable of “walking and chewing gum at the same time.” That didn’t prevent Pelosi from attempting to take credit for President Trump’s accomplishment, though.

"Of course we'll take credit for it," the speaker said after sending the trade deal to the Senate, claiming she doesn't care about the “collateral benefit” the USMCA might have for President Trump — a term that reveals a lot about how Pelosi views her job.

“We had an opportunity to do something very important for America's people," she added.

That’s true; the Democrats did have an opportunity to do something very important for our workers — back when President Trump first presented the USMCA to them at the end of 2018. Indeed, he has been urging them to seal the deal ever since.

"Before we get to infrastructure, it is my strong view that Congress should first pass the important and popular [USMCA] trade deal," the president wrote last May in a letter to Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

Predictably, his plea fell on deaf ears. The president continued to ask Pelosi to hold a vote on the trade agreement, but to no avail. And when she finally did dust off the deal in hopes of giving her impeachment-obsessed party some political cover, she had the audacity to claim credit for it.

“The great USMCA Trade Deal (Mexico & Canada) has been sitting on Nancy Pelosi’s desk for 8 months, she doesn’t even know what it says, & today, after passing by a wide margin in the House, Pelosi tried to take credit for it,” President Trump tweeted in response to Pelosi’s preposterous claims.

The only thing Pelosi can take credit for is the Democrat Party’s inevitable demise in the upcoming presidential election. Voters throughout the Midwest will remember how the Democrats snubbed us on the USMCA when we cast our ballots in November.

Mary Taylor is a businesswoman, the former lieutenant governor of Ohio and a former state representative from the city of Green.