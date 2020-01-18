Now that the NCAA has crowned the college football champion a few things will happen.



First, fans will be treated to rampant speculation about which underclassmen will enter the NFL draft. Secondly, many fans and sports journalists will redirect their attention toward basketball, specifically of the men’s variety, as we draw closer to March Madness. That, too, also will generate buzz as to which talented non-seniors will declare for the NBA draft.



In addition, we will probably see a renewal of the debate over whether college athletes should be paid, as Florida lawmakers are now discussing.



California ratcheted that up in late October by passing a law permitting college athletes to be paid beginning in 2023. The NCAA’s Board of Governors followed suit. The panel voted unanimously to authorize directors of the NCAA’s three sports divisions to craft rules so that athletes could, as CNBC reported, "profit off of their name, image and likeness."



That income most likely would come through advertising, including for using likenesses of athletes in video games.



Last month Saint Leo University polled 1,000 people on this issue and found: 45.5% believe athletes should be able to profit, while 32.1% disagreed, saying scholarships sufficed. The rest were unsure or didn’t know enough about the issue.



Support for payments was strongest — topping 55% in each category —among minorities, people under 35 and Democrats.



Count us among the naysayers.



The NCAA and its member colleges bank tremendous amounts of money because of these young athletes. And that pays dividends in other, less publicized ways. For instance, that revenue allows colleges to fund scholarships for gifted, impoverished students who are not athletes, giving them the opportunity to pursue the dream of higher education.



And we understand the arguments that many others aside from the athletes themselves profit from their abilities, and that they are also college kids who want to do the same things as their peers, but are restricted from earning money because of NCAA rules.



But problems will arise. First, a popular, telegenic player like LSU’s Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow could already earn big bucks rivaling some pros with endorsements. But what about, as the late, legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson referred to them, the "big uglies" on the line who block for Burrow? Or LSU’s third-string quarterback? Or athletes in other sports? They’d be allowed to "profit." But who would pay them?



Then, there is the practical argument: that these players receive a free education that, in theory, is supposed to serve them outside of sports, and for the rest of their lives. In that case, they are being "paid" tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars.



Yet to us the main point is that this will open the door to further hypocrisy, on the NCAA’s part, that many of these athletes are students first.



The solution that allows these players to make dough and for colleges to quit pretending they are in school for an education is right in front of us.



The G League is the NBA’s minor leagues: a proving ground where basketball players make money — base salary of at least $35,000 a year — while honing their skills in pursuit of the dream of one day playing in the NBA.



Sure, LeBron James, for example, will make more money playing 10 minutes in his next game than most G League players will make for this season. But the G League is an honest living.



The NFL — and other sports — should join them and create minor leagues where post-high school players who want to be paid can make money as they play against people their own level of physical maturity and skills as they prep for the pros.



Unfortunately, the NCAA won’t force the pros into a position to do it. It will continue the mirage of the "scholar-athlete" until, as will inevitably occur, the first big pay-for-play scandal blows up in its face.



— The (Lakeland, Fla.) Ledger