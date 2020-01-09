The residents of Green and the surrounding area have, once again, shown themselves to be a kind and generous community.

This generosity of time, gifts and monetary donations allowed us to provide a very successful Green Good Neighbors

2019 Christmas Giving Event: More than 300 children were able to enjoy a happier Christmas. The GGN Board, together with Christmas co-chairs Pat Stiles and Alberta Veri, would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the following people, businesses, and churches. We are especially grateful for the assistance we received from Shirley Wander and the energetic Fed Ex Custom Critical teams. We could not have presented this event as we did without their efforts. In addition to the Greensburg United Methodist Church, our thanks go out to the following churches that provided many of the children's

Gifts: Queen of Heaven, St. Francis De Sales, Messiah Lutheran, Lakeview Christian, Green Valley Methodist, and Hope Lutheran. Sustaining our legion of volunteers with delicious donated pizzas and salads were Guiseppe's Pizza, Zeppes Pizzaria and Gioninos Pizzaria. The City of Green Knitting Group donated beautiful scarves, hats, and gloves for every child, as well as many afghans. Lyndia Helping Handbags under the direction of Cindy Rutherford provided purses for every mom, and also filled those purses with useful items. Cap Trust donated children's gifts.

In addition to our Christmas Giving Event, GGN clients benefited this season from the generosity of City of Green employees, the Green Gives Back program, DRB Systems employee donations and volunteer hours, Sedlack employee donations, Dave and Debbie Pekar's donation of Christmas trees complete with decorations and lights, knitted dishcloth/soap sets from Norma Yanik, Goddard School donations, as well as many generous individual donations. Thank you to one and all!

Jane Dunham,

Secretery, Green Good Neighbors Board