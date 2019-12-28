In an open letter to his constituents, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez tries to justify his vote against the Articles of Impeachment recently passed by the House of Representatives.



Gonzalez writes that charges for impeachment should be "grave, specific and provable beyond all doubt." He does not tell us why he would not consider it "grave" for a president to use his executive power to extort a foreign government to illegally assist his own election campaign, and to try to cover up evidence of foreign meddling in our electoral system, the very basis of our democratic republic. Gonzalez does not tell us why he does not consider the charges to be "specific" when the participants in these allegations (Ukraine, Russia and Donald Trump himself), and the incriminating words and actions of the president, have been clearly identified.



Gonzalez writes that impeachment is reserved for crimes "that have been proven with unambiguous direct evidence." This is simply false. The impeachment is not the trial. Impeachment is the House’s responsibility, as "grand jury," to recommend charges. A public prosecutor, for example, is not required to "prove" all charges before even making an indictment. It’s the job of the Senate, as judge and jurors, to conduct a trial and decide what has and has not been proven. And by the way, if the Trump administration stops stonewalling every effort to gain access to crucial documents and witnesses, the Senate will have a better base of evidence to guide its final decision.



The majority of Americans were in favor of the House’s impeachment vote, and they are in favor of a full and fair trial in the Senate. Rep. Gonzalez’s vote was either ill-informed, cynically partisan or both.



Sharon L. Shelly



Wooster