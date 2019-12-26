Sometimes, all an area needs is a little TLC.



This was the case with the youth area at the Alliance Family YMCA. The room today known as the Youth Center was created more or less by chance six years ago, when other renovations at the building resulted in staff assigning youth equipment to that location.



Since then, nothing in the way of renovations has occurred to the room, according to a recent Review story.



Enter the JC Group at Remax Edge Realty. One of the two JCs in the title, Jessica Conrad, saw a young boy trying to play ping pong with his mom on a broken-down table and recognized a place where her company could intervene and make a difference.



She solicited the help of the business’s other JC, Justin Carroll, along with others from the local Remax office. A group of volunteers from the office painted the room, and then added rugs, gaming chairs, a chalkboard, and some new games to this formerly "forgotten" part of the center.



The venerable ping pong table that Conrad said was giving the mom/son duo such a hard time has been replaced with a new one.



Today, the newly renovated room is ready for young adults and their parents to bond and make memories.



Congratulations to the JC Group at Remax Edge for seeing and responding to a local need. The renovation is a reminder to philanthropically-inclined readers to be on the lookout for places in the city, including spots within otherwise thriving endeavors, where a small investment of time and treasure could yield huge results.



The story is also a reminder of all the great opportunities that await inside the doors of our local YMCA, at 205 S. Union Avenue.



Looking at a few highlights from the organization’s calendar over the next several months shows plenty of activities to help banish the winter blahs, along with any extra pounds that may have accrued over the holidays.



For instance, the organization offers seven-week swimming sessions, aquatic exercise classes, a boot-camp exercise class, introduction to gymnastics and small-stuff basketball for ages 3-5, swim-and-a-story events, and celebrations of Read Across America and National Walking days.



Costs vary depending on membership status, and a full calendar is available online at https://www.ymcastark.org/alliance. Financial assistance is also available.



Alliance’s YMCA is one of the city’s under-appreciated treasures, although not by the people who use it regularly. They will tell anyone who asks about the value of having a location where the entire family can exercise and bond. For those who aren’t using the building and its services regularly, it’s worth a look.



To learn more about the YMCA, call 330-823-1930.