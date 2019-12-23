On behalf of the Loudonville Church Women, we would like to thank everyone who helped make our 2019 Day of Sharing event held on Dec. 10 a success. It is due to the generosity of our community that we are able to host this event.



A delicious breakfast was served to our guests by New Hope Community Church at 8:30 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. families were able to access items from The Store as well as receive Christmas items, linens and blankets. Groceries were given to 135 families and six families received food vouchers, new toys were given to 580 children, homemade comforters were given to 38 families, 135 McDonald’s coupons were distributed and Bikes for Kids passed out 25 bikes.



We want to thank our volunteers from our community as well as classmates from Mrs. Ashby's class and the Loudonville High School LEO Club. Also thanks to Church of the Nazarene for supporting our vision and allowing us to use their space throughout the year.



We are so fortunate to live in a community that helps each other in times of need. With the support of individual donors, churches, schools, businesses, organizations and grants we were able to make a difference in our community. By working together we made Christmas brighter for many families living in the Loudonville/Perrysville School District. Thank you!



Peggy Scott



manager of The Store



Susie Henley Piskur



president of Loudonville Church Women