I think the letter about our mayor (W. Jean Garber’s letter on the Dec. 7 Opinion Page ) was so wrong.



(Matt Miller) is the best thing that ever happened to Ashland. He has made so much good happen here for years. The parks are beautiful.



Young blood was what we needed. You talk about too many parks, but what about all the bars we don’t need?



I am proud of Matt, a good Christian man.



Roma Morgan



Ashland