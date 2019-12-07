I am writing in regard to the city wanting to tear down housing on Cleveland Avenue.



Hey, Mr. (Mayor) Matt Miller do you not care that the rent is so high and the people live there because the rent is so reasonable? Where are they going to go or do you even care? We need low-cost housing for Ashland, not another park. We have many parks in this town, which is sufficient for a town the size of Ashland.



Every time you read the paper something is getting torn down in this town. Where I come from they took old school houses and made apartments in them and they were very nice. Think about the homeless and low-income families. They need a home, not another park.



W. Jean Garber



Ashland