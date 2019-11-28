Ohio took part in a unique Thanksgiving celebration in 1947, feeding "silent guests." Families set aside a plate at their dinner table to represent one of the world's hungry. Even though that hungry person might be thousands of miles away they could still feed them by donating to charity.

The "silent guest" Thanksgiving led to thousands of CARE food packages sent to victims of World War II. It was repeated in 1948 raising donations for the hungry overseas and food banks at home.

Activist Iris Gabriel dreamed up the idea and got the governors across the country, including Ohio, to endorse the "silent guest" plan. It was born of the great needs at that time resulting from World War II. Even though the fighting had been over for two years, the aftermath of hunger continued. Agriculture and food production don't bounce back overnight after a war.

Americans knew they had to take action that Thanksgiving, especially as hunger threatened the post-war recovery of Europe.

The "silent guest" tradition can continue today, in the homes of every Ohio family this Thanksgiving. You could set aside a plate at your table and collect donations for Ohio food banks, including the Mid-Ohio Foodbank for the Columbus area. The food bank could use these donations to fund after-school programs to feed impoverished children or give support to families facing hard times resulting from illness.

Globally, hunger continues to threaten millions with starvation. Imagine your "silent guest" being a war victim in Yemen or Syria, where food is in short supply because of war. A malnourished child in these war zones will perish unless the World Food Program, UNICEF or Save the Children can reach them. These relief agencies depend on funding, especially at a time when food needs are growing around the world.

The nonprofit Edesia in Rhode Island produces a lifesaving peanut paste called Plumpy’Nut. This food is distributed by relief agencies in the world’s biggest hunger emergencies. But you can help provide this lifesaving food in ways you might not have realized. When Ohio State University students take a break at the campus Starbucks, they can buy This Bar Saves Lives. Purchases of this granola bar leads to donations of Plumpy'Nut across the globe.

When you play FreeRice, the online learning game, you help raise donations for the World Food Program. Mount St. Joseph University is challenging Ithaca College and Auburn University to a FreeRice contest over Thanksgiving.

Every little bit helps. And the need is massive. The Horn of Africa is still experiencing food shortages caused by repeated drought. Just recently the World Food Program declared an emergency in Southern Africa. The WFP says “There are more than 11 million people now experiencing ’crisis’ or ’emergency’ levels of food insecurity in nine Southern African countries: Angola, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Eswatini and Lesotho.”

In Malawi, over 800,000 impoverished students will soon lose their school lunch program because there is not enough funding for WFP. This is at a time when they need the meals and take-home rations the most. Unless we take action.

These hunger emergencies receive very little attention in the media and government. That hunger might be far away, but it is just as real. There is a solution to the crisis too. There is enough food in the world for everyone.

The Thanksgiving of 1947 was amazing in that Americans, even though WW II was behind them, did not forget the suffering of the victims overseas. They knew that the enemy of hunger was still attacking.

They knew the mission was not complete until hunger was ended in the war-torn countries. The food donations from the “silent guest” preceded the Marshall Plan, which rebuilt Europe.

Likewise we have a mission for peace today to end hunger everywhere. This Thanksgiving we can do our part by setting aside a plate at the dinner table, and feeding a “silent guest.”

William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program and Catholic Relief Services on the book “Ending World Hunger.” His writings have been published by USA Today, History News Network, the Hill, Newsweek and other outlets.