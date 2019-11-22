Sanctuary city – "A city whose municipal laws tend to protect immigrants from prosecution, despite federal immigration law."



A concept of a sanctuary city goes back thousands of years. It has been associated with Christianity.



Each year, millions of people from countries around the world immigrate to the United States, ranging from tourists visiting for a couple of weeks to workers coming for a job to refugees and asylum-seekers escaping persecution.



The United States has long been considered a nation of immigrants, a sanctuary nation. After opening in 1892, Ellis Island became known as the gateway to America and a symbol of a "Chance at the American Dream." In the 62 years it was open, the island facility processed more than 12 million immigrants. Close to 40 percent of current U.S. citizens can trace at least one ancestor to Ellis Island. I know of citizens in Wooster who proudly claim their ancestors came through Ellis Island with no documents and did not speak English. Others claim their family came "legally" which is absolutely absurd, since unauthorized immigration has been a reality for generations. The same people now are against immigrants and sanctuaries. Unfortunately, they forgot where they came from and instead, decided to adopt the Trump doctrine — The Caravan, the Wall, Epidemic diseases and Central Americans grab the natives’ jobs. Immigrants do types of work that natives are largely unwilling to do. Mexican and Central American migrant workers take manual farm work in the United States, and that has no effect on native employment in that occupation.



The suffering of the refugees differs in magnitude. When we try to understand the pain of others and how they are feeling in the painful situation, we must try to help them. We should not try to increase their problems by not giving the refugees protection — a sanctuary.



Refugees, half of them children, have been forced to flee their homes to escape persecution, torture and violence. The response has been a failure of leadership. The basic essence of being a human being is to be empathetic, loving and compassionate. Wooster, let’s be compassionate.



Lupe Williams



Wooster