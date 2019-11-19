To the Editor:

The Friends of the Library, Portage Lakes Branch, want to thank everyone who made our Oct. 5 book sale a success. As book sale chair, Beverly Bess Smrekar organized one of the most flawless sales we have had. We could not do it without our volunteers who sort books, do the advertising, and set-up/run/clean up the sale.

We appreciate the Manchester High School athletes who uncomplainingly set out and put away the boxes of books; Acme 14 for its donation of bags; businesses such as First Security Title Corp., Coldwell Banker Realty of Portage Lakes, and Thirst Gator Drive-Thru who allowed us to put signs on their property; and the wonderful Portage Lakes Branch library staff. And it would not have been successful without the many people who came and bought the books-you are the key.

The next library book sale will be in the spring of 2020 but people can always check the book cart in the library’s foyer for interesting reading material. We welcome new Friends of the Library members and people can pick up a form at the library. For more information about Portage Lakes Friends of the Library, check out our page on Facebook.

Yours truly,

Margo Erme,

President,

Friends of the Library-Portage Lakes Branch