We want to take a moment to thank all the folks in the Springfield School District for their support of our school system with the passage of the three renewals November 5. We also want to thank all the volunteers who helped with the campaign. Our entire staff and I appreciate the trust you have given us with making sure that the children and the future of our community continues to move forward. Without your support it would not be possible to maintain good schools and a growing community.

Thank you for your support.

Chuck Sincere, Superintendent, Springfield Local Schools