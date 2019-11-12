I want to thank the Manchester School community for the positive vote to help our students and their community with the passage of the bond issue to build a new high school, renovate the old high school as a Pre K-5 building and upgrade our extra·curricular facilities.

It has been a tong journey but this will be a win-win for the kids and the community for the future as the perseverance has paid off. I know our school Board, Certified and Classified staff as well as our Administrative team joins me in thanking the many community members who worked on this issue very diligently for the kids.

Your school district appreciates the faith that the community has in what we do with our kids and I know we will work as hard as we can to keep the district moving forward and to make the Manchester School system the best that it can be.

Thanks for the support and as always Go Panthers!

Dr. Jim Robinson,

Manchester Local Schools Superintendent