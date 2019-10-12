Libraries make communities strong. Orrville is a strong community with a world-class library.



On Nov. 5, vote yes to support the renewal of the current Orrville Public Library levy, in addition to an additional 0.60 mill of support. The current and new millage will be used to continue all the wonderful programs available to the patrons of the Orrville Public Library.



The library has been a consistent partner in supporting the students and teachers at Orrville Elementary School. Teachers count on the services of the library to provide books to supplement classroom libraries for projects and special events. The library staff comes to OES for special presentations and programs.



The library provides opportunities for students to get books, materials and help during the school year. During the summer their Summer Reading Program continues to support students as they read and participate in the great summer reading programs. The library provides check-out options of "hot-spots" — providing internet access for those without internet service at home. All of these services support reading and academic success for students.



The Orrville Public Library needs your support on Nov. 5. Please continue to support the library and vote yes.



Beverly Waseman



Orrville