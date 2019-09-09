As vaccine wars rage in California, it might be time to address several inaccuracies that have appeared in letters printed in The Dispatch. The first is that “children suffer from lack of vaccination.” The fact is that children suffer from disease, not from the lack of a medical procedure to prevent it.

Another writer stated that “vaccine science is settled.” Again, this is incorrect. Vaccine science is far from simple and far from settled. Current vaccine issues include efficacy compared to inert placebo, toxicity of adjuvants, beneficial immune effects of wild type viruses, differential interpretations of vaccine and morbidity statistics, projected efficacy of nosodic or bioelectric substitutes, triggering of endogenous retroviruses by killed viral envelopes, etc..

Submitting one’s child to a medical procedure should be a choice.

If the recipient’s immune function is suppressed or over-responsive — as may be the case if there are autoimmune disorders in the family’s history — work with the doctor to assess appropriateness. The physician should also advise parents on how to treat fever or pain with ice rather than with over-the-counter painkillers, which have been known to amplify adverse reactions.

The mission to eradicate contagious diseases demands a cooperative, comprehensive agenda. There is too much at stake for the media to treat vaccine controversies dismissively.

Martha Sanders, Columbus