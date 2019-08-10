The intersection at Smithville Western Road and Mechanicsburg Road is a very dangerous intersection.



Recently, my husband and I were involved in an accident there.



There are stop signs for Smithville Western but not for Mechanicsburg.



There should be stop signs at all four corners of the intersection.



There needs to be written signage indicating that there is an intersection.



The speed for Mechanicsburg Road at that area is 55 mph which is way too fast.



There needs to be signage indicating that speed needs to be reduced to 35 mph.



This needs to be corrected before there are more accidents and or serious injuries.



Sue Franklin



West Salem