The Board of Friends & Neighbors (formerly known as Every Woman’s House) of OneEighty would like to publicly thank all those who supported our Tables of Hope event at Secrest Arboretum.



Special thanks to David Benfield, Matthew Scruggs, Jason Veil and Joe Cochran of OARDC and Secrest Arboretum, auctioneer Pete Kiko, musicians Cheryl Anderson, Annie Gerig, Denice Miller and Mady Noble and photographer Kristin Keating. We are also grateful for our generous sponsors: Buckeye Container Company, Broehl Law Office, Wayne Holmes Association of Realtors, Commercial & Savings Bank, Chris and Jim Davis, Hummel Group Insurance Agency, Inc., Lowe & Young Inc., Julie Mennes and Dee and Mary Vaidya.



It was a beautiful day spent with generous individuals raising funds to support victims of domestic violence, and a debut of an event we hope will become a lasting tradition.



Barb Friedhoff



Secretary,



Friends & Neighbors Board of OneEighty