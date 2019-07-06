The Rotary Club of Ashland would like to thank everyone involved in the July 4th Fun, Food and Fireworks celebration.



This year’s event was a tremendous success culminating with the best fireworks show Ashland has seen in a very long time. The Journey cover band, Majestic did a phenomenal job and kept the crowd engaged. We would also like to thank Mayor Matt Miller for being our host for the evening and the City for Ashland for its support of this effort.



Thank you to all of our table sponsors, the color guard, BCU Electric and the many others who helped make this event one to remember for a very long time. We look forward to a repeat performance next year!







Mitch Piskur



President



Rotary Club of Ashland