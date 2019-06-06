Reach The Independent's comment line at 330-775-1108.

I noticed that on the stock market, crude oil is selling for $52.75. At the gas station, they are charging $2.85 a gallon for gas. The last time crude oil was selling for this low of a price on the stock market, at the gas station it was $2.39. Can anybody explain to me the 50-cent increase for gas at the gas station is anything else but gouging the public?

I want to applaud (the recent) letter to the editor, "It’s woman’s right to make decisions regarding her body." I agree with the letter writer completely. Thank you for speaking up for what so many women are thinking and are so concerned about in today's world.

To those of you who think traffic cameras — mobile, permanent or otherwise — are a bad thing, it is not about revenue or the city would have them on every street corner as they should. Our driving society today is way out of control. People do what they do for several reasons. No. 1, they know there is little chance of being caught so they think the can act like a 2-year-old. 'You did it to me, I'll do it back to you. You got away with it, so can I.' I am not talking about being nearly stopped at a stop sign and rolling through it. It's the ones that barely slow down for a stop sign or a second or third person in a row who runs a red light, or turning into an oncoming lane because your speed is too fast to stay in your own lane. It is only when the risk outweighs the reward that people will drive with respect for the traffic laws and others. People need to quite crying foul when they get a ticket, acknowledge they did wrong and that the laws are there for everyone's safety. Maybe then the 30,000 lives lost every year would decline. One of them might even be your own life or your child's life, so grow up and start acting like a responsible adult.

I am glad to say that the guy from "Jeopardy" lost. He was just an arrogant person and very cocky.

Abortion is murder, plain and simple. I don't want my tax dollars funding abortion. It's against my religious rights. The baby is a separate human being with rights, a heart and lungs. Maybe it's a woman, which means she has woman's rights. Abortion is murder. The mother is simply a host after she's pregnant.