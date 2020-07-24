NORTHFIELD —Daniel E. Coffman, 57, of Northfield, formerly of Hiram, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born February 9, 1963, in Cleveland, Ohio to Donald and Sandra (Hathaway) Coffman.



He was proud to have served his country in the United States Army, serving two tours overseas. Dan was proud to be a member of the Mantua American Legion Post #193. He loved to cook and bake and share his meals with his Redstone Pub family. Dan was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and rode whenever possible. He had recently retired from Swagelok after working for 30 plus years as a maintenance supervisor. In 1983, he married Sabine (Ebel) while stationed in Germany, and they were blessed to have a son, Shawn in 1990.



Dan will be deeply missed by his mother Sandy Coffman; siblings Donald Coffman, Deborah Coffman, Kathleen Miller (Fiancé Rick Chesterfield), Sheryl (Joe) Dufey, Judith (Curtis) Thomas and Sue Holm; many nieces and nephews and many, many friends he considered his family.



He was preceded in death by his father Don in 2003 and sister Diana.



Please join Dan's family for visitation on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Mallory-DeHaven-Carlson Funeral Home & Cremation Services 8382 Center Street Garrettsville, OH 44231. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery Hiram Ohio where Dan will be laid to rest beside his father and sister. SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS REQUIRED.