ROOTSTOWN - Burt C. Frank, age 95 of Rootstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.



He was born May 4, 1923, in Ravenna, Ohio, to parents Carl Beaman and Julia (Burt) Frank. Burt was the co-owner of P.L. Frank Construction Company and an active member of the Associated General Contractors of Akron for many years. Burt and his brother Jim built many schools, churches, banks, and industrial buildings around Portage County. Burt was veteran of the US Army Air Corps and served as bomber pilot in WWII in the South Pacific. He was a member of the Rootstown School Board and was instrumental in starting Independence Inc. Burt enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, farming, fishing, and hunting. He was a lifetime member of the First Congregational Church, where he served on many boards and as a deacon. Burt served on the board of County Savings and Loan. He was also one of the original investors and stockholders of Sandy Lake Inc.



Burt was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Susanne W. Frank, his son Burt J. "Buddy" Frank, and his granddaughter Bailey Simons.



He is survived by his brother James Frank, his sister Judy Kohl, his children: Daniel W. (Pam) Frank, David P. (Georgene) Frank, Kathy Palmerton, Steve "Buckeye" (Deb) Frank, and Teddy D. Frank; as well as his grandchildren: Shawnna Mentzer, Daniel "Duke" (Pam) Frank, Jeff (Monica) Frank, Scott M. Frank, Aric S. Frank, Nic (Elizabeth) Frank, Amy Jett, and Gracie (Tyler) Duggins, along with his 7 great-grandchildren.



He attended Miami of Ohio University and later graduated from Kent State University. He chose to donate his body to NEOMED.



Friends and family are invited to celebrate Burt’s life on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 3:00 – 4:30 PM, with Military Honors beginning at 4:30 PM and a memorial service officiated by Reverend Jerry Kruse following at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. Private burial will take place on a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to MARC (the program where Teddy lives and works), 1401 Seminary St., Key West, FL 33040. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436, RC, 03/22/19).