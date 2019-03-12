Natalie R. Johnson, 73, Ashland: Funeral services will be held today, March 12, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (03/05/19)



Jane Miley, 87, West Salem: Family and friends are invited to a memorial service today, March 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 9451 Ashland Road, Wooster. All are welcome to gather in the basement after the service for food and fellowship. (03/11/19)



Treva Becker, 80: Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Jeromesville United Methodist Church with the funeral service and a luncheon to follow. A graveside service will take place at Fairview Cemetery after the luncheon. (03/11/19)