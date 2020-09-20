The Blue Jeans frames in the Vision Trends office is just one of 15 ever produced. (TimesReporter.com / Roger Metzger)

DOVER Vision Trends carries unique eyewear with frames made of such materials as vinyl records, but Dr. Scott Keating has one frame in his possession that is extremely rare.

In fact, so rare that the longtime optometrist has one of only 15 ever made.

Keating is the sole optometrist in North America to have that prestigious eyewear from Budri Eyewear, an Italian marble high end frames company.

Only 15 frames were ever made out of a quarry that no longer exists and Dr. Keating was awarded one of them.

"Needless to say its a rare and unique frame," said Keating. "One of those frames is right here in little old Tuscarawas County... not Chicago, Naples or in Manhattan."

The blue and white marble frames named Blue Jeans is from only one quarry in the world located in Turkey.

The marble takes it name from its bright blue parts’ strong resemblance to stonewashed denim fabric, with brush-strokes of bright blue fading into pastel blue streaks, as if the stone’s color had been washed away by water.

Due to the rarity of the blue parts of this material, and to conserve its precious status, this model was produced in a limited edition of just 15 frames.

He received three frames earlier this week from Budri and has already sold two of the three for a pretty penny.

The rarest, the one made of blue and white marble, is also in line to be purchased.

"I’m proud because its says something that they respected our business so much that they awarded it to us," said Keating. "It makes you feel that we’re doing something right."

This could open the door for more sales to be made and more than likely will.

Keating has been in practice for 30 years, including the last nine in Dover located at 707 North Wooster Ave, and before that Uhrichsville and Newcomerstown.

Just last weekend, Vision Trends held its annual two-day sale that offered patients up to save 30% on frames and lenses.

Business has been so good at Vision Trends, Keating is in the process of expanding on all fronts.

New examination rooms and pretesting areas have been built, the parking lot has expanded, the workforce has grown, and another optometrist will be added in the spring.

But the biggest addition is a personal one as his son, Brent, will be joining the practice in the next two years.

"We have done so well and that has helped us expand," said Keating.

For more information, contact Vision Trends at 33-365-2020 or on Facebook @visiontrends.

Reach Roger at 330-364-8427 or

roger.metzger@timesreporter.com

On Twitter: @TRSportsguy