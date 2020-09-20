One after another, a dozen young cheerleaders raced across a springy blue mat and flung themselves into a series of roundoffs and backflips, the thump of their hands and feet reverberating through the open Portage County gym. Mishelle Robinson, the gym owner and coach, called out instructions across the cavernous warehouse.

"Arms up!"

Photos of beaming athletes and a line of golden trophies adorned the walls. Among a row of banners, one emblazoned with the acronym USASF denoted the gym’s membership in the U.S. All Star Federation, the national organization that oversees the high-stakes world of competitive cheerleading. USASF’s extensive rules cover everything from stunt safety to hair bows, which "should not be excessive in size."

But its rules didn’t stop someone with Robinson’s criminal record from owning a member gym.

The 44-year-old is a convicted felon — who opened a gym sanctioned by USASF while she was on Ohio’s sex offender registry.

A USA TODAY investigation found others who continued working in cheerleading despite charges or convictions for sexual misconduct involving minors.

USA Cheer banned Robinson in early September. But she still can coach in and own her USASF-member gym in Ravenna.

Robinson was open with reporters in describing how she started a member gym while on the sex offender registry.

Robinson said her sister is the registered owner with USASF because Robinson knows her 2006 conviction for sexual battery of a high school boy would show up on a background check. She said she buys a spectator ticket and does not go backstage or in the warm-up area of competitions.

She said she assumes USASF knows about her criminal record. Her uncle has been involved with USASF as a member, gym owner and credentialing instructor. Robinson, who was on Ohio’s sex offender registry until March, said USASF has never questioned her involvement in the sport.

"Everyone deserves a second chance," Robinson said. "Now, had I gone out there again and re-offended and did it again, no. I would have no right to ever expect anyone to forget or forgive. Never. But the fact is, I didn't."

USA TODAY identified nearly 180 individuals affiliated with cheerleading who have faced charges relating to sexual misconduct involving minors but were not banned by the sport’s two governing bodies, USASF and USA Cheer. More than 140 of them — a group that includes coaches, choreographers and others directly tied to the activity — have been convicted, and 74 are registered sex offenders.

Kale Dunlap, who pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor and is facing sexual assault charges, kept coaching and cheering in USASF gyms after being indicted.

Patrick Avard was convicted in 2003 of two misdemeanors for exchanging explicit photos with a teenage girl, but he remains one of the sport’s most sought-after music producers.

And Ricky Despain remained in cheerleading even after his 2008 conviction for abusing two girls at his Virginia gym landed him on the sex offender registry. Until earlier this year, Despain owned a gym that at times has been sanctioned by USASF, despite a 2015 Houston Press article that highlighted his past and a January 2019 complaint provided to USASF.

Karrah Pope, who Despain was convicted of inappropriately touching when she was 14, said she stopped cheering competitively because she worried about seeing him at events. Because he kept the sport, she lost it.

"I would think that they would want to put their athlete's safety obviously as a top priority," said Pope, now 28. "And that clearly was not happening when a registered sex offender was allowed to be there and own a cheerleading organization still."

Amy Clark, USASF’s vice president of membership, said her organization has robust child protection policies and "leads the way" on athlete safety.

"I think you would be hard-pressed to find another youth sports organization that has dedicated the time and the effort that we have to these non-sporting resources," she said.

Yet as of mid-July, the governing bodies had suspended or banned just 21 individuals, according to public-facing lists meant to warn parents and gym owners about potential threats to children. The lists have since grown to 118 names, with nearly all of the new additions coming in the last four weeks from the names provided by USA TODAY.

While some of the individuals USA TODAY identified are serving lengthy prison sentences, many others could walk into a gym today and, under USASF’s policies, start coaching kids.

USASF only requires coaches who go backstage or in the warm-up area at competitions to be members and background checked through their system. And though it mandates gym owners conduct their own screenings and background checks for anyone who interacts with a minor, what businesses do with that information is up to them.

"We don't get into the hiring at each of those member clubs," Clark said. "So each of them have their process. Hopefully each of them have legal counsel that would work with them."

The world of cheerleading extends far beyond girls waving pom poms on the sidelines of football games. More than 3.7 million people participate in cheer, ranging from 5-year-olds at Pop Warner games to collegiate athletes to members of private gyms. At the highest levels, cheerleaders perform athletic, aerial stunts in nationally televised competitions. Cheerleading reached a broader audience in January, when Netflix released "Cheer," a docuseries that chronicled the journey of Navarro College's cheerleaders as they sought a national title.

On Thursday, one of the stars of "Cheer," Jerry Harris, was arrested by the FBI and charged with production of child pornography. According to federal court records, Harris admitted to agents that he solicited and received explicit messages on Snapchat from at least 10 to 15 individuals he knew were minors, had sex with a 15-year-old at a cheerleading competition in 2019 and paid a 17-year-old money in exchange for nude photos. Harris has not responded to requests for comment.

Kristen, a Texas mother whose 14-year-old sons accused Harris of abuse, told USA TODAY she reported the allegations involving her sons to USASF in May and July. USA TODAY withheld Kristen's last name because her sons are minors and alleging abuse. She said she was frustrated the organization didn’t do more.

In a Wednesday email to its members, USASF defended its handling of Kristen’s reports and provided a timeline. It says that after receiving the first report in May, Clark responded to Kristen and asked if she had reported to police, then confirmed a gym owner had reported the allegations. "Based on this information — the mandated reporting requirements had been followed and the USASF would follow the process in place, and let the investigation proceed," the timeline reads.

The organization’s own timeline indicates it did not contact Kristen again until after she sent a second report to USASF, eight weeks after her first. USASF suspended Harris on Monday, the same day USA TODAY reported the allegations against him. Harris was in a USASF-member gym as recently as June, according to that gym’s social media account.

Clark spoke with USA TODAY for about 30 minutes in late August, then declined further interview requests. USASF President Jim Chadwick also declined to be interviewed. Neither would discuss specific individuals, including Harris and Robinson, the Ohio gym owner.

Clark and USA Cheer Executive Director Lauri Harris (no relation to Jerry Harris) said their organizations have adopted policies and implemented training courses to prevent and identify sexual abuse in the sport.

Both USASF and USA Cheer made notable changes to their websites as USA TODAY conducted its investigation. USA Cheer dropped the word "preferred" from its roster of music vendors and added a disclaimer that it is not responsible for the actions of any company in the directory. Avard’s company, however, remains on the vendor list.

USA Cheer’s banned list has more than quintupled in size since Aug. 25, when USA TODAY shared the findings of its investigation with cheer officials. And USASF now says any coach banned from another sport is also ineligible for USASF membership.

Olympic swimmer Nancy Hogshead-Makar, founder and CEO of the advocacy group Champion Women, said the incomplete banned lists represent a stunning abdication of responsibility, particularly in the wake of the recent sex abuse scandal that consumed gymnastics.

"If it’s going to be a tool, you just made it into a toothpick instead of an ice pick," Hogshead-Makar said. "You essentially made it meaningless by only having 21 people on there."

Robinson said she tells every family that comes to her Ravenna gym about her conviction for sexual battery. She said she’s lost some students because of it. But most stay.

"There's no secrets," she told USA TODAY in August while a team of young girls practiced outside her office window. "There's no closed doors."

About two weeks later, after her name appeared on USA Cheer’s banned list, Robinson posted a Facebook update announcing a change at her gym: Her son would be taking ownership of the gym’s All Star cheerleading program.

Robinson said she’d remain involved in the gym’s dance program as coach and owner.

A few days later, she posted the gym’s cheer schedule on her Facebook page.

Clark wouldn’t speak with USA TODAY about Robinson’s affiliation with USASF. In an email, she offered a general observation:

"It goes without saying that the question of how a registered sex offender can work in a gym is a pressing and important one," she wrote.

She did not give an answer.