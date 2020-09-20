The 2020 Tuscarawas County Fair will have a vastly different look when the event opens on Monday.

The rides, the food, the attractions will all be absent. The heart of the fair — the youngsters taking part in the Junior Fair — will be there with the results of their work to be shown and sold.

With that in mind, we caught up with Amanda Heavilin, who among other things, is a 4-H adviser for the Kountry Kids 4-H Club. Here are her thoughts on various topics, including the Tuscarawas County Fair.

Please tell us a little about yourself, your family, occupation and being an adviser for 4-H.

"My ‘perfect chaos’ includes three daughters, Kimber, Katie, and Kelly plus, a soon-to-be step son, Peyton and my fiancé, Chad. We just added a puppy named Cooper, to the mix.

"I have been a teacher for the preschool program at West Elementary for the past 13 years. It’s hard to believe that some students from my first class will be graduating this school year. I have instructed four semesters of Understanding Young Children Typical and Atypical development for Kent State University at Tuscarawas.

"In January 2013, my oldest daughter, Kimber, was age eligible for 4-H. With the help of my co-advisor Shari Sharrock, and my dad Rick Heavilin, we started the Kountry Kids 4-H Club. From that time on we have grown as a group. Our members take a variety of projects including hogs, poultry, lambs, rabbits and many miscellaneous other classes of 4-H endeavors to the fair each year. We also have Cloverbud, members who are too young to show or take projects, but are included in meetings, community service, fundraisers, fair booth displays and activities. Each year the members participate in various community service accomplishments. Our club members have planted flowers in Port Washington and beautified flower beds at Riverside Manor in Newcomerstown. They enjoy serving dinner at Christ United Methodist for the church’s Christ Kitchen program. We normally assist two to three times in the spring.

"I have been a member of the Tuscarawas 4-H Committee for two years. Our 4-Hers learn to run business meetings with parliamentary procedures. They decide on which fundraisers to do and how to spend the proceeds. Our goal is to instill responsibility, civic duty and professionalism in our members."

Please tell us how 4-H changed this year for your group due to COVID.

"COVID has taught our members and leaders to be flexible, resilient and thankful for our county’s 4-H program. Starting in March, we held our monthly meetings using the Zoom platform. Our club’s July and August meetings were held outside at a park, utilizing social distancing and masks. Members completed their livestock interview judging on an online skill-a-thon platform. Miscellaneous projects participants were able to submit flip grid videos to share what they learned and compete for county placings with advisors reviewing their fair books for completion."

How are the members and their parents adapting to a different type of fair?

"It will be different, but different is not bad. Our members will still be able to showcase their livestock and sell their animals at an auction. Tuscarawas County Senior and Junior Fair boards, in addition to the OSU Extension office staff have been working diligently to provide our members with a way to show while following the requirements put in place by the State of Ohio.

"Our 4-H kiddos are just as excited to show their animals at the fair, but know in their minds it will look and feel different from other years. We just encourage our 4-Hers and families to be flexible and understanding during these unprecedented times and to continue to be thankful for what we DO get to do."

What would you like to highlight for us?

"I would like to ask area businesses and companies to remember we are still having a livestock auction for our junior fair exhibitors. They have worked hard all year to produce the best quality animal, they have dealt with disappointments and continued to be flexible with many changes this year. There have also been faced with cancellations, virtual meetings and judging variations.

"Please come out this year to support these children. I want to commend our 4-Hers in this county, as they have continued to work hard, and be responsible with their projects when everything around them has been so different this year."