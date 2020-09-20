TEN YEARS AGO — 2010

Mitchell Dennis, a 2006 graduate of Newcomerstown High School, took parting a Rookie Firefighter Challenge at the Louis F. Garland Fire Academy.

The Frontier Apple Festival in Newcomerstown is postponed.

Barbara Storck of Newcomerstown won "Best of Show" in a hat contest as part of the Newcomerstown Historical Society’s Afternoon Tea.

A card shower is planned for the 89th birthday of Oleen Peoples of Newcomerstown.

Deaths: Vernon "Pappy" Durben, 90, Newcomerstown; Pearl W. Arnold, 85, Port Washington.

Newcomerstown rallied in the second half for a 35-28 victory over Sandy Valley to improve to 3-1. Darian Arnold rushed for 121 yards.

Pictured at the Susan C. Komen "Race for the Cure" in Cleveland are Lindsay Booth Limperos, Lisa Booth, Lauren LaRocca and Lisa Wolff Patterson.

TWENTY YEARS AGO — 2000

First Federal Savings Bank of Newcomerstown started a fund raising campaign to raise $6,500 for the Newcomerstown Cy Young Youth League.

Andrea Zimmerman was crowned the Indian Valley High School Homecoming Queen.

Ridgewood schools broke ground for a new 85,000 square foot high school with Dr. Victor Cardenzana, superintendent, as master of ceremonies.

Newcomerstown Trojans walloped Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 49-6; Ridgewood lost to Shenandoah, 14-12; and Indian Valley defeated Garaway, 27-12.

Anniversary: Ray "Sonny" and Jean Williams, Lakeland, Fla., 50 years on Sept. 23.

Deaths: Carl J. Lenzo, 83; Dale R. Baker, 74; Louida B. Riggle, 67; David B. Porteus, 80.

THIRTY YEARS AGO — 1990

Newcomerstown Middle School students built a split rail fence around Pioneer Cemetery on Bridge Street and planned other improvements at the village’s oldest cemetery.

Newcomerstown received a $200,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission towards development of a well field east of the village.

Entertainers coming to area fairs include: Guernsey County Fair, Sawyer Brown; Tuscarawas County Fair, Lorrie Morgan, Mel McDaniel and Patty Loveless; Coshocton County Fair, Garth Brooks.

Anniversaries: Michael and Anna Somogye, Newcomerstown, 50 years on Aug. 31; Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Lorenz, West Lafayette, 65 years.

Deaths: Henry W. Humphrey, 90; Claude R. "Abe" Hayes, 74; Martha Mae Glazer, 67.

FORTY YEARS AGO — 1980

Newcomerstown Police Chief John Lawver informed village council that Newcomerstown’s jail failed to meet state standards and will be closed.

Margaret Arnold crowned Ridgewood’s Homecoming Queen, escorted by Doug Richardson. The Generals won the game, 15-7, over Newcomerstown.

Jefferson Grange at Stone Creek recognized Mr. and Mrs. Charles Haver as "Community Citizens of the Year."

FIFTY YEARS AGO — 1970

Becky Postel is crowned Newcomerstown High School Homecoming Queen as the Trojans defeated Indian Valley North in the homecoming game.

Gregory Anthony and William Laughlin, both of Newcomerstown, earn Eagle Scout awards.

Anniversaries: Mr. and Mrs. Charles Mallernee, 65 years; Mr. and Mrs. Earl Couts, 50 years.

SIXTY YEARS AGO — 1960

Seiberling Plastics announced newly developed product for packing perishable foods.

Rev. Donald Doss, leaving soon for a pastorate in New York City, honored with a picnic at a roadside park near Port Washington.

Ida Addy, 91, received a birthday letter from First Lady Mamie Eisenhower.

Deaths: Roma Edna Blackwood, 80; Jerry Starker, 85.

SEVENTY YEARS AGO — 1950

Atty. Robert W. Mowbray opens a general practice office in the Crater Building, over the Baltimore Clothing Store.

Heller Co. to move its sales department here, with Lloyd C. Smith to head it.

The Newcomerstown American Legion plans to show movies for local children.

The Newcomerstown Trojans lost to Uhrichsville, 31-0.

The Maplewood PTA marks its 10th year; Vernon Lindberg re-elected president.

Deaths: William T. Kennedy, 75; Howard Parks, 62.

EIGHTY YEARS AGO — 1940

An estimated 500 are expected to register for the draft in Newcomerstown.

The Newcomerstown village treasury sinking as a tax revolt continues.

Charles Abbuhl is awarded Flying Cadet scholarship and assigned to the Dallas Aviation School in Texas.

NINETY YEARS AGO — 1930

Taylor Hardware remodels its storeroom.

Russell Norman, 33, son of Crayton Norman, dies in Chicago.

Bernice Palmer and Wayne Dorsey are married.

A sawmill owned by Anthony Grewell burns to the ground.

Remodeling of the Presbyterian Church is under way.

ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO — 1920

Members of the First Baptist Church hold a mortgage-burning ceremony.

William Shurtz, 72, retired railroader, dies at the home of his son, A.M. Shurtz.

Harvey Ortt purchases the Vogenitz store on Main Street.

Ralph Emerson and Margaret Lehman are married and will reside in Cleveland.

ONE HUNDRED AND TEN YEARS AGO — 1910

Cy Young and other members of the Cleveland baseball team narrowly escape death from gas fumes at League Park in Cleveland.

W.R. Crater has sold his farm near Post Boy to Irwin Rice.

The slaughter house owned by S.S. Becks, near the River Street bridge, is destroyed by fire.

Rev. W.H. Haverfield is new pastor of the ME Church.

Dr. W.J. Roberts and F.D. Melvin go on a hunting trip in Michigan.

Compiled by Ray Booth