Political barbs common in presidential campaign history,

"(President William) McKinley," Theodore Roosevelt reportedly once said, "had no more backbone than a chocolate eclair."

Let's get that insult of Stark County's favorite president out of the way at the start.

"If it wasn't obvious, Roosevelt perceived McKinley as a flip-flopper," explained the website history.com in citing several presidential insults hurled through history.

"Awkwardly," the online article continued. "Roosevelt became that McKinley's vice president two years later. And, just a few months later, Roosevelt succeeded to the presidency after the man he'd once compared to a French dessert was assassinated."

In Roosevelt's defense, sort of, this wasn't the most vivid or vulgar insult of a former or future chief executive of the United States. Many an insult has been thrown at U.S. presidents or presidential candidates during campaigns or amid political party squabbles.

Abraham Lincoln, history.com also notes, once said that Stephen Douglas' policy on slavery was "as thin as the homeopathic soup that was made by boiling the shadow of a pigeon that has been starved to death."

Even by partisan political standards, that's pretty skinny.

Name calling

In today's harsh political climate it is easy to believe that politics never have been this cold. Never has political rhetoric, we might think, been so divisive.

Well, Sen. Ben Tillman, a Democrat from South Carolina, did call President Grover Cleveland a "besotted tyrant," according to an online posting about presidential name-calling at the website for Merriam-Webster, and John Adams once wrote in a letter that Alexander Hamilton -- the guy on our $10 bills -- was an illegitimate "brat."

Also, Ulysses S. Grant was called a "drunken trowser-maker," according to a comment made at a citizens meeting that was reported about in the Cincinnati Enquirer in 1866.

Oh, and, Harper's weekly published in 1864 an article which listed a lot of the names "lobbed Lincoln's way," according to Merriam-Webster piece, among them, "filthy story-teller, Ignoramus Abe, Despot, Old scoundrel, big secessionist, perjurer, liar, robber, thief, swindler, braggart, tyrant, buffoon, fiend, usurper, butcher, monster, (and) land-pirate."

That's a lot to fit up on Mount Rushmore, if the monument ever gets labeled with ill-mannered nicknames.

'Best' of the rest

It was Mother Jones that published an online article in October of 2008 entitled "Ten Most Awesome Presidential Mudslinging Moves Ever."

"In the 1828 race, John Quincy Adams supporters call(ed) Andrew Jackson a slave-trading, gambling, brawling murderer," said the article by Mac McClelland, and this was only listed ninth on the magazine's list. "(Though these slurs are pretty serious, they occupy a low place on the list because they were — being about a man who was shot several times in duels and bar fights — true.)"

And, to be honest, another insult cast about by Adams supporters during that same campaign already occupied the number one position on the list. The Adams people called Jackson's dead mother "a convicted adulteress" and "a common prostitute, brought to this country by the British soldiers."

So, vicious campaign barbs are nothing new. In an article for Huffington Post published online in October 2017, contributor Rich Rubino commented that "political insults in the U.S. are as old as the Republic."

"Upon listening to the insults by, and about, Donald Trump, one might think the coarsening of American political discourse has reached epic proportions," wrote Rubino. "In truth, American politicians have been exacting discourteous barbs at political opponents since the nation was founded, and the Trump political era is no aberration."

After all, noted Rubino, didn't President Lyndon Johnson once insult President Gerald Ford by saying, "He's a nice guy, but he played too much football with his helmet off."

And, didn't Ford kind of insult himself, and his predecessor, in the same sentence?

"I know I will go to hell," Ford reportedly later said, according to history.com, "because I pardoned Richard Nixon."

The rare double insult. That's the subtle difference in this well-practiced political tradition. In bygone days, they apparently did it with a certain style.