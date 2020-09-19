NEW PHILADELPHIA The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign doesn’t start until Nov. 12, but the organization is bringing it to the attention of the public now because the COVID-19 pandemic has helped push requests for service to an all-time high.

Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155% more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree — assuming the resources are available.

Since March, the Salvation Army Dover/New Philadelphia Corps has provided more than 1,600 meals and more than $15,000 in rent and utility assistance and continual emotional and spiritual support to those in need, according to Lt. Andrew Allen, who commands the local citadel with his wife, Lt. Amanda Allen.

"There has been a huge increase in need due to the pandemic," he said. "That need is continuing."

Typically, the local Salvation Army provides 250 food boxes a year to residents. Between March and August of this year, it has provided 2,500 boxes.

At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins and the decline in foot traffic, the Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit its capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.

Last year $126 million was raised nationally through about 30,000 red kettles. In Dover/New Philadelphia, $136,000 was raised through nine red kettles.

Funds raised by the Red Kettle Campaign are used to pay for programs the Salvation Army operates locally throughout the year.