The specially printed coasters were meant to promote the services of the Stark County Health Department’s Reproductive Health & Wellness clinic. Instead, they sparked a backlash.

The Stark County Health Department is catching heat for a new campaign designed to promote its services.

The agency purchased coasters to hand out to bars and restaurants that say, in blue capital letters: “We’re here in case you have too much fun tonight!”

But that message is falling flat with some people on social media who are accusing the department of promoting unsafe sex and poor decision-making. The agency is now suspending plans to hand out the 4-by-4-inch pulpboard coasters because of the negative feedback.

“We may look at tweaking our message,” said Kay Conley, the agency’s director of administrative services. “Our intention wasn’t to promote unsafe practices but to draw attention to our services that are available for people. ... This was kind of a new approach to us.”

She said it’s not clear what the department will do with the coasters, which cost around $800 to $900 to produce 5,000. The department hadn’t yet found any restaurants or bars willing to put them out.

The coaster provides contact information for the department’s appointment-only Reproductive Health and Wellness clinic at 7235 Whipple Ave. NW office in Jackson Township.

Promoting health

The department responded to the criticism with a statement this week on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

“First, we’d like to remind the community that even with COVID-19 restrictions in place, personal freedom is still intact,” the statement said. “Lastly, our goal was not to offend but to appeal to the audience that most utilize our services.”

We have issued a statement on the coaster campaign for the Reproductive Health and Wellness Clinic. Our team has also shared a full list of our services provided by the clinic.

Posted by Stark County Health Department onTuesday, September 15, 2020

Several commentators on Facebook said the coaster suggested that the clinic would refer people to abortion or the morning-after pill.

Conley said state law does not allow the department to use state grant dollars to provide information on abortion, including abortion pills like RU-486. She said the clinic does in very limited circumstances provide the morning-after pill, which affects ovulation to prevent pregnancy but unlike an abortion pill does not end the life of a human embryo.

Conley said the idea was to educate people ages 21 to 44 about clinic services.

“Sometimes you miss the mark, and we don’t want to put something out there that people will be offended by and won’t respond to,” she said.

The clinic, which is funded by $181,322 a year in federal and state grant funding, serves about 650 people a year, said Conley. She said the clinic provides health exams; breast exams; testing for sexually transmitted diseases; cancer screenings and testing for pregnancy and treatment related to reproductive health. A nurse practitioner and doctors contracted from Aultman Hospital staff the clinic on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The clinic provides referrals to medical care providers such as OB-GYN doctors and information and education on birth control, fertility, abstinence, sexually-transmitted diseases like AIDS, pregnancy and family planning as well as referrals for those struggling with substance abuse, mental health issues or domestic violence, Conley said.

Conley said the clinic is an option for young people, still on their parents’ health insurance, who do not want their parents to know they got treated for a sexually-transmitted disease or sought information on sexual health.

“We’ve always had these services. We just haven’t always been good at putting out the word that we have these services available,” she said.

Conley said a federal and state grant provides $4,000 a year to advertise the services of the clinic. That money paid for the coasters.

Backlash

The health agency caught some flak on social media.

One woman called the message on the coaster irresponsible. She wrote it was like saying, “’hey, if you get drunk and make poor decisions, we’ll take care of it. It’s okay.’ This is a very dangerous message to send. As hopefully you know, some STD’s (sexually transmitted diseases) are serious. What about the higher increase in date rape and chances of molestation?”

Another woman commented, “So rampant fornication resulting in herpes or pregnancy is simply a night of too much ’fun’ ??? What kind of depraved people are you????”

One man wrote, “Our tax dollars should not be used to promote bad decisions and exploitation of women, followed by disposal of unborn children.”

Idea

A communications specialist for the department came up with the idea for the coaster in July, according to department emails obtained through a public record’s request. He drafted the statement posted online in response to the negative comments and argued that the department should still give out the coasters.

The department’s director of nursing services and a nurse at the Ohio Department of Health approved the coaster. However, Stark Health Commissioner Kirk Norris didn’t see the coaster until he heard Tuesday about the backlash. He emailed department supervisors saying in the future he needed to get a heads up about any future promotions that could spark controversy.

Conley said the feedback was disappointing, but the department didn’t seek to upset anyone.

“We’re going to try to be more careful on what we do and test (future messages) a little bit more,” she said.

Reach Repository writer Robert Wang at (330) 580-8327 or robert.wang@cantonrep.com. Twitter: @rwangREP.