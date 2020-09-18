The Delaware Police Department reported a resident of the first block of Lexington Boulevard was mowing her yard when someone opened the garage door and stole an electric drill valued at $100.

According to the police department, the incident was reported at 7:11 p.m. Sept. 6.

In other recent Delaware police incident reports:

* A Delaware City Schools student told a school resource officer she left her wallet, containing about $200 cash, near the self checkout of a business on the 1800 block of Columbus Pike, and the wallet was missing when she returned. The loss was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

* A resident of the 100 block of Muirwood Village Drive said $394 was stolen from the residence. The incident was reported at 2:12 p.m. Sept. 9. Officers are investigating who might have had access to the residence.

* Damage was estimated at $100 after someone set fire to a wooden deck at the Delaware Community Center YMCA park, 1100 S. Houk Road.

The incident was reported at 8 a.m. Sept. 9.

* Vandals damaged a restroom at Mingo Park, 500 E. Lincoln Ave . The report was made at 7:43 a.m. Sept. 9. An estimated dollar amount for the damage was not listed on reports.

* Officers discovered at 2:01 p.m. Sept. 8 two parking meters were damaged in an apparent attempt to reach the coin boxes.

The meters are in a parking lot on North Franklin Street.

* Charges were filed against a woman after she was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug-abuse instruments at Sandusky Street near Olentangy Avenue at 2:55 p.m. Sept. 7.