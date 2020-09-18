Police believe the duo purchased around a half pound of MDMA from France via the "dark web" and the U.S. Postal Service delivered.

ALLIANCE Authorities say they seized a record amount of ecstasy during a drug bust this week in the city.

Nicolas M. Falcone, 21, of South Linden Avenue, and Dakota J. Byler, 27, of Jefferson in Ashtabula County, are accused of buying about a half pound of MDMA, also called ecstasy, off the "dark web" from a seller in France and having it sent to Falcone's home via the U.S. Postal Service.

"It's the most we've ever intercepted in Alliance ever," Capt. James Hilles said Thursday.

Police say they watched as Falcone signed for the package from his mailman. They also said Byler came to Falcone's home twice to take his cut of the illegal drug, Hilles said.

Byler was arrested at 6 p.m. Wednesday at East Oxford Street and South Union Avenue where police pulled over his vehicle and seized 225 grams of MDMA that had been prepared for distribution.

Police obtained search warrants and went to Falcone's home.

Falcone was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at his home where police seized just under an ounce of MDMA. They also seized about a half pound of marijuana. Hilles said investigators believe Falcone had been selling marijuana in the Alliance area.

According to Stark County Jail records, the officers also seized a digital scale containing residue and packaging materials from Falcone's home. They seized from Byler a vial of liquid psilocybin, a hallucinogenic drug, and an electronic food sealer used to package illegal drugs.

Falcone was jailed on felony charges of criminal tools possession, marijuana possession, marijuana trafficking, aggravated drug possession and two counts of aggravated drug trafficking.

Byler was jailed on felony charges of aggravated drug trafficking, aggravated drug possession, criminal tools possession and possession of illegal drugs.

Byler and Falcone had met through a mutual friend and they frequently hung out together at Nelson Ledges, where Byler reportedly told authorities he could sell the ecstasy they received for a total of around $15,000, Hilles said.

According to Stark County court records, both men remained behind bars Thursday, Falcone held in lieu of $100,000 bond and Byler held in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Falcone went to prison in 2018 for felony evidence tampering, marijuana trafficking and possession, aggravated drug possession and criminal tools possession, according to court records.

Reach Lori at 330-580-8309 or lori.steineck@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @lsteineckREP