A look at Friday’s game between the Knights and Rovers.

St. Thomas Aquinas (0-2) at Rootstown (1-2)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: Warren JFK 37, St. Thomas Aquinas 7 (Sept. 5); Southeast 26, Rootstown 6

THE MATCHUP: The Knights hope to put a rough start and last week’s canceled game behind them. After being outscored 57-7 in two losses, they hope the return of some impact players can help get them back on track. All-Ohio WR Asian Burt, center Jarqi Randle and CB Chris Autrey are due back this week after missing the Warren JFK game. QB Trey Burch injured in his knee in that game, but was expected to practice this week. Daveion Cruse and D’andre Black will be ready if Burch has any setbacks. A converted receiver, Black replaced Burch against Warren JFK. He scored Aquinas’ only touchdown on a 70-yard kickoff return. ... A difficult start to Rootstown’s season came to a head last week when head coach Troy Spiker resigned due to "misalignment" with school administration over a disciplinary issue. Robert Treharn, a middle school coach, has taken over. ... The Rovers handed the Knights one of their three regular-season losses last year. "They’re a physical team," Aquinas head coach Mike Cook said. "They’re big up front. They’re going to try to run the football. I think they’re throwing it a little more."