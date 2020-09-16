Springfield Twp.

• A white woman in a black Ford Escape attempted to break into an RAK Self Storage unit on Aug. 20 but was unsuccessful. The plate on the vehicle did not match the vehicle in the surveillance video.

• Someone stole a man’s bicycle while he was at work at El Dorados on Aug. 20.

• Someone stole a purple mountain bike from Kubler Trail on Aug. 20.

• A woman was arrested for domestic menacing on Aug. 20 after kicking her father’s vehicle and screaming and throwing objects. He had asked her to wait until he was finished talking on the phone.

• A man texted his relatives Aug. 21 saying that "he was losing it," and "people are going to die." He reportedly said he was going to shoot his brother, kill his stepfather, his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and his mother. He said that he would be dead by the time his cousin, a long-distance truck driver, reached him. Police pinged that man’s phone and found him at a residence passed out in his car. He was charged with violating a protection order, issued a summons and sent to the hospital for evaluation.

• Residents on Mohawk Trail heard gunshots Aug. 22 and a man reported that someone had come out from the bushes while he was walking home and shot at him. Police searched the area and found a man they believe was involved. He was taken to the station to be swabbed for gun residue. No handgun, shells or casings were found on him. He was released while results are pending.

• During a traffic stop on Aug. 23, an officer found the driver had multiple suspensions on his license and a meth pipe in the car. The driver was not charged for the drug paraphernalia.

• A man who was served with a protection order on Aug. 21 called the woman who filed for it while he was in Northcoast Behavioral Health facility. On the third time, the victim answered the phone and the suspect requested to talk to his child. A warrant will be issued for his arrest for violating a protection order.

• Someone tried to break into a woman’s house through a window Aug. 23 on Lessig Avenue. They used a patio chair to get up to the window and open it.

• Someone took all four tires off a man’s vehicle Aug. 23 at Warner’s Sales and Service and left the vehicle on blocks.

• Someone broke a woman’s car window and flattened her tire Aug. 24 on Mobile lane.

• Someone stole a camera, a cell phone and a brown bag with $3,000 cash Aug. 26 on Old Home Road. The man was able to get footage emailed from a camera and he believes he knows the person. He has turned the footage over to police.

• People in a truck got into an argument with residents on a home at Ronald Road on Aug. 27. The people then drove the truck through the lawn. The truck is known to be occupied by teenagers.

• Between Aug. 23 and Aug. 27, someone stole a license plate from a trailer on Pickle Road.

New Franklin

• Between July 14 and July 30, a man’s friend used his credit card and credit card numbers to make several purchases and to also withdraw money from ATM machines.

• A man was issued two warrants for his arrest after he went to the home of his parents and his aunt and uncle who all have protection orders against him. He was arrested on Sept. 2.

• Police arrived at a Midland Avenue residence Aug. 17 and found marijuana plants, marijuana and equipment.

• A man reported his license plate was stolen off his trailer when his father borrowed it between Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 to take it to Kentucky.

• Police were called Aug. 18 about a suspicious man watching a home and business on Main Street. An officer found a man matching that description. He had a felony warrant and he was searched. The officer found meth, marijuana edible nerds and a hypodermic needle and he was taken to jail.

• Police responded to a car accident Aug. 22 and asked the driver to get out of the vehicle. When the woman did, an officer saw a bottle that was roughly three quarters full of Jim Beam Red Stag Whiskey. The driver admitted to drinking and she was taken to Akron City Hospital to be treated. She voluntarily submitted to a blood draw and it has been sent for testing.

• An officer was called to a residence Aug. 23 for a domestic disturbance and saw a woman restraining her son in the front yard. The woman said her son would not calm down and that he was autistic. The officer got control of the son and placed him in handcuffs. The son was then taken to Akron Children’s Hospital by the Fire Department.

• A woman was pulled over for speeding Aug. 24 and it was discovered that her license has been revoked for points violations. She was arrested and released with a summons.

• A vehicle hit a utility pole Aug. 25 and a responding officer smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. The officer observed an open container of Busch in the roadway and an unopened can on the ground by the passenger door. The driver admitted to being drunk and refused to perform field sobriety tests. He blew a 0.242 BAC and was released to a sober party with a citation to appear.

• A man reported Aug. 26 that within the last three weeks his firearm was taken from his vehicle.

• A woman reported on Aug. 27 that she held a memorial service at her house on Aug. 10 and someone had taken approximately $1,000 in cash that was stored in a plastic container in her bedroom.

• A woman reported that her husband struck her on Aug. 29. The husband, however, said that she had punched, scratched and smashed him in the head. The husband had visible injuries and stated he had pushed the woman to defend himself. The woman had injuries on her hand. She was placed under arrest for domestic and taken to jail.

• Officers woke a woman Aug. 30 who was found sleeping in her car at a business after hours. The officer discovered she had a warrant and searched her and found marijuana and oxycodone. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and released with a summons.

• Sometime overnight Aug. 30, someone stole a Yager Road man’s 12-foot white enclosed utility trailer. The brake lights on the trailer have a different pattern and are LEDs. The man was able to provide video of the theft.

Coventry Twp.

• A couple got into an argument Aug. 28 about how to raise their son and a woman reportedly cut a man with a knife on his arm. The woman denied cutting the man and said she hit him in the face, but witnesses told police that she cut the man. The man said the woman also broke his car mirror. The woman was arrested on domestic violence charges.

• Someone used a man’s credit card Aug. 28 to buy radios on Amazon to the amount of $531.

• Someone ransacked a woman’s car Aug. 28 on Wigeon Lane while she was at work and stole cash from her apron and a pendant.

• A man and woman argued with staff at Pick’s at PLX Aug. 28 and reportedly started to physically fight the staff members. The man and woman were removed from the bar but continued to be disruptive. They were arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassed.

• Someone broke into a storage garage at Honeymoon Grille Sept. 3 and spent the night there. They also took a bluetooth speaker.

Green

• Someone stole a man’s 2018 BMW on Aug. 29 from his garage on Arlington Road.

• Someone reported a suspicious vehicle on Joseph Avenue on Aug. 30. Reports say a shooting had taken place in the area recently but no suspects had been identified and when police arrived they told everyone to get out of the vehicle. The driver smelled of alcohol and marijuana, according to the police report. The driver was searched for weapons and police found some marijuana. The driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for OVI and possession of marijuana.

• Someone entered a storage shed on Woburn Avenue overnight Sept. 1 and stole a blower, a bicycle and a gas trimmer.

• Two men went onto a man’s Mayfair Road property Sept. 1 and tried to hook his trailer to their vehicle. The man caught the men in the act and they fled.

• Someone stole a woman’s banking info Sept. 1 and forged a check for $2,000.

• A 70-year-old man called 911 severl times Sept. 1 because he wanted a taxi. He was told to stop times and warned by police. The man called again and he was arrested and issued a summons for disorderly conduct. Police reported that he was visibly intoxicated.

• A 46-year-old woman was seen drinking an alcoholic beverage in a car Sept. 2 before driving away. Police stopped her and discovered she did not have a driver’s license. She also gave police a false birthday and social security number. The vehicle she was driving was stolen and the owner was able to identify the woman as the person who had stolen it. She was charged with obstructing official business, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a license and having an open container in the car.

• A 22-year-old man was arrested Sept. 2 after an argument with his mom. She called police who determined that no violence had occurred. The man, however, had a felony warrant for receiving stolen property.

• A woman reported that on Aug. 30 a pontoon boat struck her boat dock and then left the scene and docked elsewhere.

• Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2, someone stole a catalytic converter from a bus at Coventry Bus Garage.

• Overnight Sept. 2 on a construction site at Turkeyfoot Lake Road, someone stole tools worth more than $4,000.

• A man walked into the lobby of Residence Inn Sept. 3 and disconnected a computer. He left and then returned and took the computer. He is described as white with brown hair.

• A 20-year-old woman has reportedly been contacting a family member who has a protection order against her after she was released from jail for domestic violence. A warrant was issued for her arrest.